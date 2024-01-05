UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.520-7.160 EPS.

NYSE UNF opened at $163.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 16.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Barclays assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

