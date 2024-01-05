UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.520-7.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

UniFirst Trading Down 2.7 %

UniFirst stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $26,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

