UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.520-7.160 EPS.
UniFirst Stock Performance
NYSE:UNF opened at $163.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04.
UniFirst Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at UniFirst
In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
