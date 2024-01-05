UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.520-7.160 EPS.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $163.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

