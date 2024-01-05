UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.520-7.160 EPS.

UniFirst Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $163.41 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

