United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.56

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$110.56 and traded as low as C$109.50. United Co.s shares last traded at C$109.50, with a volume of 1,692 shares traded.

United Co.s Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.93.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 83.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

United Co.s Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

