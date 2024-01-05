United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,367,820.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,474.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

UTHR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.40. 265,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,388. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average is $229.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $279.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

