Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Critical Comparison

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universe Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universe Pharmaceuticals $34.41 million 0.18 -$8.74 million N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06

Volatility & Risk

Universe Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Universe Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universe Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universe Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universe Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universe Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications. The company also distributes and sells third-party producers, including biomedical drugs, medical instruments, traditional Chinese medicine pieces products, and dietary supplements. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and drugstore chains. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ji'An, China. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is a subsidiary of Sununion Holding Group Limited.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

