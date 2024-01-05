Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,304 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 7.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

