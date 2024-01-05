Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.98. 1,722,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,444. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

