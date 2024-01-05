Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Shares Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 45,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.45).

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The company has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.50.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

