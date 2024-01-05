Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 162,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,119. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.