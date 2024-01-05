Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

VUG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.39. 964,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

