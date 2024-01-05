Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 175,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,977. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.