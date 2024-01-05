Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,605. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

