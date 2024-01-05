Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 243,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,572,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $75.87. 1,133,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

