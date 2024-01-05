Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.