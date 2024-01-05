Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.72 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $75.72 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,542,211,128 coins and its circulating supply is 2,542,211,126 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

