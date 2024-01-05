Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0277

Velas (VLX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $70.46 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00081249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,542,211,117 coins and its circulating supply is 2,542,211,115 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

