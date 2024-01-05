Veracity Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.61. 7,339,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,726. The company has a market cap of $516.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

