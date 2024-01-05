Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $110.80. 4,052,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,677. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

