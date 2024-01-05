Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,064,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

