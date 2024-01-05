Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.33 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00149061 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.36 or 0.00547609 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009213 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045741 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00357470 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00201745 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
