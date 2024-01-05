Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.33 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00149061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.36 or 0.00547609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00357470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00201745 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.