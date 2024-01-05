Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. 3,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
Vericity Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity
Vericity Company Profile
Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vericity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.