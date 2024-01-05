Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. 3,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Vericity Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity

Vericity Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vericity by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vericity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,458,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Stories

