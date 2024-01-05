Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $415.17. The company had a trading volume of 603,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $418.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

