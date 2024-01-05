Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 34,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 30,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.
