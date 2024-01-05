VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $151.96 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,412,599,237,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,839,586,090,377 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

