Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 159,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 690,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

