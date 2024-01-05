Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 5,853 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $323,144.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. 3,827,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.66.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

