Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $490,132.72 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 3,827,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

