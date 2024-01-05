Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,676 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,375,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,776. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.