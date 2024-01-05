Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Reduced by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Welltower by 132,462.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after buying an additional 6,200,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,253. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.