Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 635,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,608,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 14.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheels Up Experience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 427,465 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

