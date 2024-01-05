Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 635,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,608,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 14.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
