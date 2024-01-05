Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.62. 2,607,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,725. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

