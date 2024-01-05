Win Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 480,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,690,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 360,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

