Win Advisors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 397 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,812,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Intuit stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.02. 838,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

