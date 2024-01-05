Wirtual 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $121.29 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $121.29 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

