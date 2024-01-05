WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02.
About WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
