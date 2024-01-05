WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 2,739,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,909,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 326.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 274.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

