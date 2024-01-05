WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Get WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRW. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $495,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Further Reading

