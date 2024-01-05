XRP Price Reaches $0.57 (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. XRP has a total market cap of $30.59 billion and $1.57 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XRP has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,100,379 coins and its circulating supply is 54,125,149,173 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
