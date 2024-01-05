XYO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $78.92 million and $1.05 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,165.23 or 1.00086940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010439 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00203039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00598869 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,010,658.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.