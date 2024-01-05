Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.29

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 42409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Separately, UBS Group cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

