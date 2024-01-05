ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Down 2.1%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 24,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 60,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

ZK International Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 211.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of ZK International Group worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

