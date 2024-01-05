Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Zoned Properties Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
About Zoned Properties
Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zoned Properties
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.