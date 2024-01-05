Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

