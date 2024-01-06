5,810 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

