ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $865,109.05 and approximately $6.78 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,961.46 or 0.99933410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011425 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010878 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00182948 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000871 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $201.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

