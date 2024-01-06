aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $411.73 million and $75.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,324,840 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.