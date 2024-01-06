Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,128.37

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $933,551.16 and $1,128.37 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00078693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

