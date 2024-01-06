Aragon Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $246.28 million and $10.38 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00012968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

