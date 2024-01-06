Ark One Day Volume Hits $8.55 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $140.31 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002087 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001585 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,058,118 coins and its circulating supply is 178,058,902 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.